Puppy gets crazy happy after seeing rain for first time during recent LA storm

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A puppy in Redondo Beach was overcome with excitement as he experienced rain for the first time during our recent storms.

The dog's tail was wagging as he jumped up in the air, trying to catch raindrops with his mouth.

The woman who shared the video says unlike everyone else in L.A., he loved it.