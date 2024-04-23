2 juveniles arrested in rash of break-ins in Westchester, Playa del Rey areas

Police said the two are suspected of breaking into more than 90 vehicles in the area in a crime spree that dates back to January.

PLAYA DEL REY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two juveniles are accused of breaking into more than 90 vehicles in the Westchester and Playa del Rey areas in a monthslong rash of break-ins, authorities said Tuesday.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the two juveniles were arrested Sunday at an apartment complex in the 7500 block of Manchester Avenue. Investigators were able to track down the suspects with the help of surveillance videos of the crimes. During the arrest, officers found "multiple items of evidence" in the apartment including burglary tools, backpacks, ID cards, and credit cards.

The suspects, whose names were withheld, were booked on suspicion of burglary from a motor vehicle and were released to their parents, police said.

More than 60 vehicles targeted in Westchester

Police said the series of car break-ins dates back to January.

On January 20, the two suspects allegedly smashed the windows of more than 60 parked vehicles in the Westchester area, police said.

"Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Area detectives collected video footage which showed the suspects wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts while they smashed vehicle windows, removed property, and fled on foot," police said in a statement.

Three months later, on April 14, 15 more vehicles were broken into in the Westchester area under similar circumstances, police said.

Then, another 17 vehicles were broken into in Playa del Rey on Sunday.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Traci Park previously said more police officers have been patrolling the area in the past few weeks. She introduced a motion to expand real-time crime labs to all LAPD stations. She says this advanced technology will help police interrupt and prevent crimes.

"We just recently launched three pilot programs in three divisions so we have 18 more divisions to go. My motion requires LAPD to come back to us with the plan and the road map to make that happen," she said.

The investigation into the car break-ins remains ongoing and will be presented to the district attorney's office for felony filing consideration.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Damien Levesque at 310-482-6367 or via email at 35094@lapd.online. You can also contact Detective Carlos Carias at 310-482-6420 or via email at 35790@lapd.online.

If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.