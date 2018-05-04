Redondo Beach man disappears in New York; stepson arrested

EMBED </>More Videos

A Redondo Beach man disappeared while vacationing in New York, never making his flight back to California. Now, his stepson is in custody. (KABC)

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A Redondo Beach man disappeared while vacationing in New York, never making his flight back to California. Now, his stepson is in custody.

Rudy Ray Rockett, 64, vanished on Sunday. He had been at his vacation home in Buffalo.

While that search near Buffalo continues, Rockett's stepson, Gregory Roy, is in custody on a weapons charge.

Family members say it was Roy who was supposed to drive Rockett to the airport.

Blood was later found in the car Roy was using and also in the vacation home where Rockett and his wife were staying. She reported him missing when he didn't show up at the airport.

The family said ominous notes -- written by the stepson -- were also found in the house. He's being held on $150,000 bail as the investigation continues.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing personarrestu.s. & worldweaponsRedondo BeachLos Angeles CountyNew York
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News