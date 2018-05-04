Redondo Beach man disappears in New York; stepson arrested

A Redondo Beach man disappeared while vacationing in New York, never making his flight back to California. Now, his stepson is in custody.Rudy Ray Rockett, 64, vanished on Sunday. He had been at his vacation home in Buffalo.While that search near Buffalo continues, Rockett's stepson, Gregory Roy, is in custody on a weapons charge.Family members say it was Roy who was supposed to drive Rockett to the airport.Blood was later found in the car Roy was using and also in the vacation home where Rockett and his wife were staying. She reported him missing when he didn't show up at the airport.The family said ominous notes -- written by the stepson -- were also found in the house. He's being held on $150,000 bail as the investigation continues.