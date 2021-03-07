Man shot, killed in Redondo Beach; multiple suspects in custody

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was shot to death Saturday night in Redondo Beach, and several suspects were in custody following a police chase.

The shooting was reported about 8 p.m. in the 600 block of North Juanita Avenue, according to Redondo Beach police Lt. Shawn Freeman.

Officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The officers also located the suspects leaving in a vehicle, which sped off and was later abandoned, Freeman said.

Police set up a containment area to search for the suspects, believed to be armed and dangerous..

Four suspects were taken into custody a short time later, according to authorities.

Residents in the area were asked to stay inside their homes, but the shelter in place was later lifted.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

City News Service contributed to this report.
