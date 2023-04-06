11-year-old girl killed, mother hospitalized after Metrolink train hits car in Redlands

An 11-year-old girl was killed and her mother was injured when they were hit by a Metrolink train in Redlands.

According to the city officials, the car they were in was struck by the train at Alabama Street near Redlands Boulevard shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

It's unclear how the car ended up on the tracks. The train was traveling about 50 mph when the engineer saw the car and applied the brakes. The train was unable to stop and struck the vehicle in its path.

The passenger was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. The girl's mother was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the initial reports, all safety gates and signals were working and there were no signs of drugs or alcohol in the driver's system.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it are asked to call police at (909) 798-7681, ext. 1.