Easter Sunday Mass in Spanish with the Archdiocese of Los Angeles - WATCH

Although many are homebound due to the stay-at-home order, you can still celebrate Easter Sunday by streaming Mass online.
ABC7 is teaming up with the Archdiocese of Los Angeles to bring Easter Mass to millions. We are live streaming two Catholic Masses from the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels on this Easter Sunday on this page and on abc7.com/live.

  • 7 a.m. Mass is in Spanish
  • 10a.m. Mass will be in English


    • Both services are also airing live on the Localish Network, so be sure to check your local listings. You can also watch by downloading our new connected TV streaming app on Amazon Fire and Android TV.



    Looking for services from other Christian denominations? See a list of available online celebrations here.
