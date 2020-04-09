Easter Sunday Mass in Spanish with the Archdiocese of Los Angeles - WATCH

ABC7 is teaming up with the Archdiocese of Los Angeles to bring Easter Mass to millions. We are live streaming two Catholic Masses from the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels on this Easter Sunday on this page and on abc7.com/live.7 a.m. Mass is in Spanish 10a.m. Mass will be in English
Both services are also airing live on the Localish Network, so be sure to check your local listings. You can also watch by downloading our new connected TV streaming app on Amazon Fire and Android TV.Looking for services from other Christian denominations? See a list of available online celebrations here.
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.