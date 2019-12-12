DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hundreds gathered at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday for a night of events honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe.
People gathered for a ceremony complete with indigenous dancers and musical tributes inside the cathedral.
"This is what L.A. is all about. The diversity, the celebration, it's the holidays," Jan Zoochie said. "This is a beautiful scene right here."
RELATED: Why the Lady of Guadalupe is so revered by Southern California Catholics
The symbol of Our Lady of Guadalupe has been part of Mexican culture for more than 500 years. Some even consider her a symbol of justice.
For Lalo Garcia, Our Lady of Guadalupe symbolizes a protector.
"It's huge. This is our biggest feast... it's for the whole world," he said.
Our Lady of Guadalupe celebration in downtown LA draws hundreds
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News