Religion & Spirituality

Our Lady of Guadalupe celebration in downtown LA draws hundreds

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hundreds gathered at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday for a night of events honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe.

People gathered for a ceremony complete with indigenous dancers and musical tributes inside the cathedral.

"This is what L.A. is all about. The diversity, the celebration, it's the holidays," Jan Zoochie said. "This is a beautiful scene right here."

RELATED: Why the Lady of Guadalupe is so revered by Southern California Catholics

The symbol of Our Lady of Guadalupe has been part of Mexican culture for more than 500 years. Some even consider her a symbol of justice.

For Lalo Garcia, Our Lady of Guadalupe symbolizes a protector.

"It's huge. This is our biggest feast... it's for the whole world," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitydowntown lalos angeleslos angeles countymexicocatholic church
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD hopes video can find driver in deadly hit-run
LA County DA challengers address homelessness, death penalty in debate
Why the Lady of Guadalupe is so revered by Catholics
Housing rights advocates protest resident evictions in LA
LAUSD plan stresses starting learning process shortly after birth
With these tips, parents can avoid holiday hazards for kids
SoCal-Vegas high-speed train work could start next year
Show More
Search continues for 4th day for missing Irvine man on Mount Baldy
Real-life Santa: Army vet, 80, makes toys for kids in need
Cassell's Hamburgers still sizzling at 70
Santa Ana woman recounts terrifying encounter with intruder
Popeyes releases new chicken sandwich-themed Christmas sweater
More TOP STORIES News