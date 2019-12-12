Our Lady of Guadalupe celebration in downtown LA draws hundreds

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hundreds gathered at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday for a night of events honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe.People gathered for a ceremony complete with indigenous dancers and musical tributes inside the cathedral."This is what L.A. is all about. The diversity, the celebration, it's the holidays," Jan Zoochie said. "This is a beautiful scene right here."The symbol of Our Lady of Guadalupe has been part of Mexican culture for more than 500 years. Some even consider her a symbol of justice.For Lalo Garcia, Our Lady of Guadalupe symbolizes a protector."It's huge. This is our biggest feast... it's for the whole world," he said.