LA remembers, honors victims of Holocaust

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hundreds of people gathered at a Los Angeles park to honor the memory of the millions who died in the Holocaust.

Groups from local schools, synagogues and community organizations gathered outside the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust for Yom HaShoah, the worldwide Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The gathering was made even more poignant following the mass shooting at a Poway synagogue.

The shooting was a reminder to those at the event of how prevalent hate remains.

"I speak to schools, to students," said Edith Frankie, a Holocaust survivor. "I always tell them not to hate. It doesn't matter color, race or religion. We're all created equal.'

The program featured musical performances, readings, appearances by Holocaust survivors and an address by Mayor Eric Garcetti.
