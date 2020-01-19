Religion & Spirituality

Large crowds gather in downtown Los Angeles for Archdiocese's OneLife LA

By
EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Large crowds gathered in downtown Los Angles Saturday, just a few miles away from the Women's March L.A., for the sixth annual OneLife LA.

The event organized by the Archdiocese of Los Angeles was described as a celebration of the beauty and dignity of every human life.

Participants gathered at Placita Olvera and traveled down to the Los Angeles State Historic Park, led by Archbishop Jose Gomez.



At the park, the crowd heard from a number of guest speakers, including from a woman who turned her life around after becoming a victim of sex trafficking as a teenager. Now, as an adult, she fights for criminal justice reform.

Other speakers focused on issues including homelessness.

"Every life matters, every single one," said Jess Echeverry, Executive Director of SOFESA.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitydowntown lalos angeleslos angeles countyabortioncatholic churchrally
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Women's March LA draws thousands to downtown
2 horses die in 2 days at Santa Anita Park
2 bodies found in Mexico on property owned by missing OC couple
LAX, 2 other airports to screen airline passengers from China for coronavirus
Source: File on foster mom murder suspect reads like 'horror show'
Riverside gang bust leads to arrests in murder of mechanic
Man punches bus driver in her face in Pennsylvania - video
Show More
Warehouse filled with Hurricane Maria supplies found in Puerto Rico
Court to review law requiring employer-provided health care to pay for birth control
Emotions boil over at town hall in Cudahy where Delta airliner dumped jet fuel
Prince Harry, Meghan to give up 'royal highness' titles
Iranian-Armenian star Andy Madadian receives Walk of Fame star
More TOP STORIES News