Religion & Spirituality

Oldest religious procession in Los Angeles takes place in East L.A. honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe

By
EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With faith in every step and prayer, tens of thousands of people gathered in East Los Angeles for the oldest religious procession in L.A. in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe and Saint Juan Diego on Sunday.

"I'm grateful...because through the hard moments that I have gone through in life when I lost my mom, it was very comforting to have her to talk to and get the strength that I needed," said Irene Solorzano about Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Solorzano has been participating in the mile-long procession for the past ten years.

"As a Guadalupana, I think it's one of the most important things or event that we have every year here," said Solorzano.

Dozens of floats adorned the procession route along Cesar E. Chavez Avenue and indigenous dancers, like 7-year-old Khaleesi Herrera, escorted the many images from different Catholic parishes in Los Angeles.

"Because my grandpa always wanted me to do this for him," said Khaleesi smiling as she looked at the procession.

Many came to witness 'La Peregrina', a pilgrim image of the Virgin of Guadalupe that's an exact digital replica of the original one in the Basilica in Mexico City.

"It's the faith of the Virgen of Guadalupe and it's a promise that my friends and I made that as long as we can do it, we'll keep doing it," said Solorzano.

The procession ended at East Los Angeles College with a mass at Weingart Stadium.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitylos angeles countyeast los angelescommunity journalistcatholic churchin the community
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cruise ship docks at Port of LA carrying 19 sick passengers
Record-setting travel expected at LAX today after holiday break
Rams-Cardinals: LA dominates Arizona, stays in playoff hunt
How to determine if you need a joint replacement
Las Vegas to California traffic backup tops 20 miles
Nearly 9K without power in IE mountain communities
CSU San Bernardino student fatally shot on Thanksgiving Day
Show More
Arcadia police chase ends in crash; several hospitalized
2020 Ford Mustang sets record for horsepower, price point
2 dead after fire breaks out in Santa Clarita home
Riverside man accused of choking officer until she nearly passed out
End of an era: LA Metro no longer accepting tokens
More TOP STORIES News