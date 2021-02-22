Public viewing, private funeral set for Crenshaw Christian Center Founder Frederick K.C. Price

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10335637" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Frederick K.C. Price, one of L.A.'s most prominent religious leaders and founder of the Crenshaw Christian Center, has died from COVID-19 at the age of 89.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The public will have a chance to say farewell to the late Rev. Dr. Frederick K.C. Price early next month after his death last week at the age of 89.An "open to the public lying in repose closed casket viewing'' is scheduled for March 4 and March 5 at Crenshaw Christian Center, 7901 S. Vermont Ave., from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days -- with strict adherence to all COVID-19 safety protocols enforced, church officials said.On Saturday, March 6, a private, family-only service will occur followed by a private burial. Those services are not open to the public, but a livestream may be viewed at 11 a.m. that day on Ever Increasing Faith Ministries' YouTube channel and Facebook page.Price died on Feb. 12 from COVID-19 complications.Price and his wife of 67 years, Dr. Betty Price, founded the Crenshaw Christian Center in 1973, first located at 9550 Crenshaw Boulevard in Inglewood before moving in 1981 to the former Pepperdine University campus on South Vermont Avenue at 79th Street.Its membership grew from 300 to more than 28,000.In 1986, construction began on the 10,000-seat FaithDome. That same year, the Prices and Angela Evans founded FKCP III Christian Schools. The elementary school opened in 1986, a middle school in 1987 and a high school in 1992, according to the Price schools' website.Price's "Ever Increasing Faith'' broadcast debuted in 1978 and was eventually seen around the world.His ministry includes 16 Helps Ministry auxiliaries, the Apostle Frederick Price Ministry Training Institute and the Crenshaw Christian Center New York.The Santa Monica native was also the author of more than 50 books on faith, healing and prosperity, and was an early adopter of using social media as part of his ministry.Price is survived by his wife, four children, 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.