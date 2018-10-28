RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

San Fernando Valley march calls for interfaith peace after Pittsburgh shooting

Dozens of people from multiple faiths gathered together in the San Fernando Valley to call for unity and understanding between those with differing beliefs.

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Dozens of people from multiple faiths marched together in the San Fernando Valley to call for unity and understanding between those with differing beliefs.

The 2nd Annual Interfaith Solidarity March came amid a more somber tone as marchers remembered and honored the victims in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

The event began at Temple Aliyah in Woodland Hills, then marched to a Presbyterian church and ended with a memorial at a mosque a mile away.

Participants called on leaders across the country to push for tolerance and peace and an end to hate and violence.

"We are trying to bridge gaps," said Rev. Felicia Parazaider, one of the event organizers. "We're trying to break down the barriers, creating universal values like peace - a positive peace, which is a difference between negative peace - positive peace and inspired change."

The Los Angeles Jewish community is also gathering for a vigil at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Wilshire Federal Building to honor victims of the Pittsburgh shooting.
