Detectives discovered human remains buried in the backyard of a home in Long Beach and they may be of a man reported missing last October.Last year, authorities received reports of a missing man, identified as 32-year-old Zach Kennedy. Through follow-ups, detectives learned he was last seen at a home in the 500 block of West 8th Street and may have been buried on the property.On Thursday, detectives obtained a search warrant and began excavating at the residence. Not long into the excavation, human remains were found.The Los Angeles County coroner took possession of the remains and will positively identify them as well as determine the cause of death.The investigation is ongoing.