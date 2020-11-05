Missing LAFD firefighter case: Remains of Francisco Aguilar found in Rosarito, Mexico, officials say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The remains of a missing Los Angeles city firefighter-paramedic have been found in Mexico weeks after two people were arrested in connection with his possible kidnapping, officials confirmed Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department "was notified this afternoon that authorities in Mexico determined" that the remains were those of Francisco Aguilar, the agency said in a statement.

"This is a tragic outcome to a case that we were hoping would end differently," the statement said. "On behalf of the men and women of the LAFD, we send our deepest condolences to Firefighter Aguilar's family and we stand ready to assist them in the days to come."

Aguilar, 48, was last seen on Aug. 20 at his condominium near Rosarito, a popular coastal destination in Baja California. He was believed to have been the victim of a violent kidnapping.

A couple, identified only as 32-year-old Fanny N. and 27-year-old Santos N., were arrested last month in possession of bank cards with Aguilar's name on them, authorities said. The cards had been used at different businesses in several Mexican cities after his disappearance, investigators said.

2 arrested in case of missing LA firefighter who may have been kidnapped in Mexico
EMBED More News Videos

LAFD firefighter Frank Aguilar vanished after a recent trip to Rosarito, Mexico. His family fear the worst and are calling for his safe return.


The FBI said Fanny N. allegedly lured Aguilar into meeting her for a date. Instead, Santos N. helped to kidnap him.

Authorities say blood stains matching Aguilar were found at the scene and witnesses in the area reported gunshots.

The 48-year-old's disappearance prompted an FBI search, in collaboration with Mexican authorities.

"It's heartless. They took a family member, a father, a fireman and just used his stuff like normal. It's disgusting," said Aguilar's daughter Bella.

His home was found ransacked and his Jeep and other possessions are missing.
EMBED More News Videos

A firefighter with the Los Angeles Fire Department is missing after a recent trip to Mexico.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countymexicomexicohuman remains foundu.s. & worldlos angeles city fire departmentlos angeles fire departmentfirefightersinvestigationmissing person
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 presidential election results: Biden takes WI, MI | LIVE
CA Prop. 16 affirmative action measure rejected by voters
Some SoCal stores seeing shortages of toilet paper
LAPD declares tactical alert again Wednesday
LA County DA race: Challenger Gascon leads incumbent Lacey
Humpback whale almost swallows kayakers near a CA beach
Biden breaks record for most votes in history
Show More
Biden holds slim lead over Trump in Nevada
LA to let businesses refuse service to maskless customers
WATCH NOW: Election results and latest updates
Tahoe could see nearly a foot of snow this weekend
Live Pa. election result updates in Trump, Biden presidential race
More TOP STORIES News