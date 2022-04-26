workplace

Job seekers seeing new kinds of benefits as remote work changes workplace

By David Louie
EMBED <>More Videos

Job seekers see new kinds of benefits pandemic changes workplace

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Some of the benefits that used to attract job seekers are no longer relevant as remote work continues. So, employers have had to listen and change with the times.

Four years ago, San Jose State's Class of 2022 never dreamed it would be this good. There are over 27,000 job postings at the university's career center. That's almost four jobs for each of this year's nearly 7,400 graduates. This means they can make demands.

A survey conducted on LinkedIn by the recruiting firm Robert Half indicated just over half of this year's grads want to work remotely. That means perks such as free food or on-site dry cleaning and massages lose relevancy and value.

RELATED: Employers take note: Most remote workers don't want to go back to the office

The San Francisco benefits consulting firm Forma says companies indeed are creating a menu of perks employees can select, including help with paying student loan debt. Providing more flexible benefits can help to fill an estimated 11 million job openings. Other companies, according to the recruiting firm Robert Half, are foregoing advance degree requirements and either providing educational benefits or in-house training.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysan joseemploymentbuilding a better bay areapandemicjobsworkplaceoffice
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WORKPLACE
Workers at 2 SoCal Starbucks locations vote to form union
Jury awards $450,000 to employee who declined office birthday party
SoCal grocery workers on verge of ratifying new contract
Proposal to change CA workweek to 32 hours for larger companies
TOP STORIES
Stranger kidnapped 3-month-old from NorCal home, police say
Teen arrested in shooting death of 66-year-old at Cabazon outlet mall
Police release video of shooting that injured 2 on Christmas in 2016
Alec Baldwin describes 'Rust' shooting to authorities in new video
3 women, toddler attacked by family dogs in Pico Rivera
South Gate police detective killed in off-duty car crash
'American Idol' finalists cut to top 10
Show More
Johnny Depp recording warns of 'bloodbath' if arguments escalate
Federal judge grants pause on rollback to US border asylum limits
Dorothy's dress from 'Wizard of Oz' to be auctioned
Chris Rock's mom addresses Will Smith slapping her son at the Oscars
Actor Cary Elwes recovering after rattlesnake bite in Malibu
More TOP STORIES News