California lawmakers to vote on bill after deal reached to prevent evictions

The state's ban on evictions during the coronavirus pandemic expires Tuesday, but Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers said Friday they've reached agreement on a bill that would protect tenants from eviction through January 2021 if 25% of rent is paid by tenants during that period.
The proposal Newsom announced would also ban evictions for unpaid rent because of the coronavirus for money owed between March 1 and Aug. 31. Tenants would also have to sign a document saying they have a financial hardship because of the virus.
The measure is expected to be voted on Monday. It needs a two-thirds majority in each house of the legislature to pass.
The bill would not forgive the missed payments. Tenants would still owe the money. Landlords could sue them to get the money back, and a judge could order them to pay it. But tenants could not be evicted.
An earlier bill would have extended protections until April. The deal agreed upon is viewed as a compromise between landlord groups and tenants.
Most eviction and foreclosure proceedings have been stopped by the California court system since April 6 due to COVID-19, but many fear a tsunami of evictions could follow if the protections aren't extended.
Some advocates for tenants have been calling for rent cancellation, saying the unemployed, low-income people and others suffering financial hardship because of the COVID-19 pandemic need help.
Meanwhile, Monday is the final day to apply for Los Angeles County's rent relief program. Residents can check their eligibility via a FAQ at 211la.org/lacounty/rentrelief.
