Health & Fitness

LA County making progress slowly reopening recreational activities after coronavirus shutdown

This weekend, LA County residents will have a few more recreational activities available as some coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County is slowly moving toward reopening activities and businesses. Besides allowing more retail stores to open for curbside pickup, this weekend will also see some new recreation options open.

Trails in the Angeles National Forest will open Saturday.

Other hiking trails and golf courses already opened last Saturday. County beaches are now open, although primarily for recreation and not for lounging on the sand or gathering in groups.

County Board of Supervisors member Kathryn Barger said she is aware how much people want to be able to participate in more outdoor activites

"I know my district residents are looking forward to heading back to Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge and Antelope Valley residents are excited to go fishing at Fin and Feather, in addition to many other countywide," Barger said.

"With some guidelines, the department of parks is resuming their activities. Residents are welcome to enjoy golf, trails, tennis, pickle ball, trap and ski, archery, shooting ranges, equestrian centers, model airplane areas and community gardens."

Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan for reopening California allows some city and counties to move faster than others.

Barger said Santa Clarita, Lancaster and Palmdale have reached out to her to see if they can meet the benchmark criteria for moving ahead of the rest of LA County. She has asked county officials to determine if those cities can move ahead faster than some of the other cities.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countybeachesexercisecoronavirus californiacoronavirusgolfreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge orders relocation of homeless living under LA freeways
East LA burger joint changes operation amid pandemic
Space Force unveils flag; Trump touts 'super-duper missile'
Democrats push new $3T coronavirus relief bill through House
Friends celebrate SoCal man's turnaround from convict to college
Los Angeles beaches reopen and here are the rules
LA launches program to 'temporarily calm' some streets for recreation
Show More
Thunderbirds fly over SoCal saluting front line workers
Autopsy: Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash had no alcohol, drugs
Study: Speaking loudly creates 'substantial' risk of spreading COVID-19
'American Idol' dream could come true for 3 California singers
How to get unemployment benefits in CA during COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News