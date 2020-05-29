Coronavirus

San Bernardino County public service announcement reminds businesses, customers of safety guidelines

San Bernardino County is putting out a strong reminder to business owners and customers to be careful as more establishments gradually reopen.
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- As the gradual reopening of businesses gets underway, public health departments are warning people that COVID-19 has not disappeared, and San Bernardino County is also putting out a strong reminder to be careful.

The county is putting out a public service announcement that will begin airing this weekend as businesses there, like elsewhere in Southern California, adjust to new guidelines to reopen.

The ad reminds the public to wear face coverings when interacting with workers and other patrons, practice physical distancing and use hand sanitizer or wash hands.

In San Bernardino County, face coverings are no longer required, but are recommended.

In other areas, face coverings are mandatory and the use of face masks is causing some confusion.

"The one big issue that we're finding the most is the issue of face coverings," said Rachel Michelin, president of the California Retailers Association. "We've been seeing a lot of violence against some of our store workers when it comes to enforcing ordinances."

Earlier this month, a security guard was left with a broken arm after a physical confrontation with two men who refused to wear masks inside a Target store in Van Nuys.

Some say it will come down to enforcing it on each other.

"I've gotten called out a couple times just not thinking about it, forgetting, and I think that's good," said Brandon Edelson of Hermosa Beach. "It's appropriate."

For now, customers are getting used to the new normal, from physical distancing to using hand sanitizer and frequent hand washing.
