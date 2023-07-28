Possible bomb-making materials were found inside a home in Reseda during a Thursday morning raid, the FBI said.

Possible bomb-making materials found inside Reseda home during raid, FBI says

RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Possible bomb-making materials were found inside a home in Reseda during a Thursday morning raid, the FBI said.

A federal search warrant was served at the home near White Oak Avenue and Saticoy Street as part of "an ongoing investigation."

The area was closed to traffic as a precaution while bomb technicians and investigators determined whether the items posed a threat.

The FBI is working with the Los Angeles Police Department and the DEA as part of the investigation.

No further details were provided.