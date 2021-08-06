Homicide suspect arrested after businesswoman found dead at her Reseda home, LAPD says

Anthony Duwayne Turner, 52, was arrested on suspicion of murder near the 8800 block of Airline Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. His bail has been set at $2 million.
The body of the victim, 48-year-old Michelle Avan, was discovered by a family member on Thursday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It's unclear if the two knew each other.
Avan, a prominent businesswoman who worked in the financial services industry, was found dead after her family had been unable to contact her and became concerned.
Officers responded to the 19300 block of Covello Street around 7 a.m. and found Avan unresponsive, investigators said. She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
The exact cause of her death is unknown, according to police, but homicide detectives responded to investigate and she "appeared to have suffered trauma to her face."
For more than 25 years, Avan's career grew steadily and she was described as a trailblazer.
In an interview with Essence magazine in 2017, Avan said her mantra was: "To whom much is given, much is required." That's why she always mentored and recently accepted a position with Bank of America to attract, hire, retain and develop female and underrepresented talent across the company.
Neighbors were in shock over the killing. Some said they had known Avan for a decade.
"I leave early morning and she usually says hi to me and I wave back. Simple, but it's a nice gesture," neighbor Russell Gutierrez said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the LAPD's Valley Bureau Homicide at (818) 374-9550. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).