Coronavirus

Coronavirus impact: Retailer Urban Outfitters closing all stores worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO -- In response to the spread of the novel coronavirus, Urban Outfitters is closing all of its stores worldwide.

The retailer says they plan to reopen on March 28, but "because the situation is complex and evolving rapidly, our plans may change."

Urban Outfitters says they will continue paying their employees through the closure.

There are no known cases of COVID-19 in the company, but they are closing "in an effort to protect our communities."

The company statement reads in part, "The safety and health of our community, including our loyal customers and dedicated associates, is always of the utmost importance to us."

Customers can still shop with Urban Outfitters online on the store's website.

