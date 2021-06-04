Aiden Leos shooting: Reward in OC road-rage case grows to $500,000

Aiden tragically died after someone opened fire on the 55 freeway on May 21 as the boy's mom was taking him to school.
Investigators are calling it road rage.
CHP said the suspect vehicle continued driving northbound on the 55 Freeway to the eastbound 91 Freeway toward Riverside. The suspects were described as a female driver and a male passenger who pulled the trigger.
They believe the shooter was driving a white 2018 or 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen with non-tinted windows.
Anyone with information can contact the CHP Santa Ana Area Office at (714) 567-6000 or email santaanachptipline@chp.ca.gov.
A website is up in hopes of catching a shooter as the young boy's family prepares to say goodbye.
Aiden's family is holding his funeral Saturday at Calvary Chapel in Yorba Linda.
At this point, the service is set to be private and not open to the public. It will be live-streamed for public viewing at Yorba Linda United Methodist Church. The service will also be streamed on Calvary Chapel's YouTube channel as well as the church's website.