Redlands crossing guard death: $10,000 reward offered to find hit-and-run driver who struck, killed beloved crossing guard

EMBED </>More Videos

Police in Redlands are offering $10,000 reward for information in the death of a beloved crossing guard.

REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) --
Police in Redlands are offering $10,000 reward for information in the death of a beloved crossing guard.

Leonard Ortiz, 48, was riding his motorized scooter in October when he was struck by a vehicle at Colton Avenue and Orange Street.

Authorities said the driver ran a red light and never bothered to stop. Ortiz was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

At a Tuesday morning press conference, Oritz's widow fought through tears to ask for the public's help in finding her husband's killer.

"My husband was my world. We did everything together. That person took him away from me," said Ortiz's wife, Tracy Ortiz, breaking down in tears. "But somebody knows, somebody knows. Please, please just, just turn him in. Turn whoever in."

If you have any information about the driver of the hit-and-run vehicle, you are urged to contact the Redlands Police Department.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runcar crashtraffic fatalitiessearchsurveillance videoman killedrewardRedlandsSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Beloved Redlands crossing guard killed in hit-and-run
Top Stories
CSUN police boost patrols after letter threatens mass shooting
Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula arrested on child abuse charges
Deputy charged with manslaughter for 2016 Norwalk shooting
Court orders Stormy Daniels to pay Trump $293K in legal fees, sanctions
$525M suit to be filed in shooting of man at Hollywood Walgreens
LAPD officer tackles DUI suspect in Northridge
Ex-school janitor sentenced for sexually abusing students
Camp Fire evacuee returns home to find lost dog patiently waiting
Show More
Woman testifies about grilling cousin's dismembered body
Life in prison recommended for man who drove into counterprotesters at white nationalist rally
Indiana teen charged with killing pregnant schoolmate
Neighbors fill growing pothole with Christmas tree
Quadriplegic artist in Whittier defies odds, uses mouth to paint
More News