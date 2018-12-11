REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) --Police in Redlands are offering $10,000 reward for information in the death of a beloved crossing guard.
Leonard Ortiz, 48, was riding his motorized scooter in October when he was struck by a vehicle at Colton Avenue and Orange Street.
Authorities said the driver ran a red light and never bothered to stop. Ortiz was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.
At a Tuesday morning press conference, Oritz's widow fought through tears to ask for the public's help in finding her husband's killer.
"My husband was my world. We did everything together. That person took him away from me," said Ortiz's wife, Tracy Ortiz, breaking down in tears. "But somebody knows, somebody knows. Please, please just, just turn him in. Turn whoever in."
If you have any information about the driver of the hit-and-run vehicle, you are urged to contact the Redlands Police Department.