Woman, young girl among those killed in violent Rialto crash involving 8 vehicles, police say

Police say a man speeding on Valley Boulevard slammed into a woman who was stopped at the intersection.

RIALTO, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman and a young girl were among those killed in a violent, fiery crash involving eight vehicles at a Rialto intersection Monday evening, authorities confirm.

The crash happened in the area of Riverside Avenue and Valley Boulevard in front of a gas station just before 7 p.m.

Rialto police say a man speeding on Valley Boulevard slammed into another driver who was stopped at the intersection. The collision triggered a domino effect of crashes.

In the aftermath of the wreck, bystanders attempted to put out the flames.

According to an update issued by the Rialto Police Department Tuesday morning, a woman and a young girl were trapped inside their burning Kia Sorento.

Investigators said they attempted to rescue the woman and girl from the burning flames, but it became too dangerous.

They both died at the scene.

Meanwhile, police say the speeding driver - who has not yet been identified - also died at the scene.

Video from the scene shows five vehicles with major damage, including two that were mashed together after the crash. Those two vehicles caught on fire after the crash.

There were two additional vehicles near the scene that appeared to have sustained minor damage. Two additional drivers were rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating how fast the driver was going.

Rialto police say there is currently no indication that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact Traffic Sergeant Dan Smith at 909-644-6025.