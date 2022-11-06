Silverado HS football team honors teammate shot and killed in Victorville

Richard Reed was a senior at Silverado High School and was described as a star player on the team.

Before Friday night's playoff game against St. Francis at Hawk Stadium, the 17-year-old's teammates entered the field carrying his jersey, then took it to midfield for the coin toss.

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Silverado High School football team in Victorville honored a beloved teammate who was shot and killed last weekend.

Richard Reed, a senior who was described as a star athlete, was found shot in the street near La Mesa and Jade roads.

Head coach Keron Jones later placed Reed's jersey at his position for the first defensive play of the game.

Players from both teams honored Reed's memory with stickers on their helmets.

Reed played offense, defense and special teams for the Silverado Hawks, according to the school district. He was talented enough to be selected for varsity all four years of his high-school career.

VVUHSD said Reed was an Honor Roll student and was named Desert Sky League Defensive Player of the Year in 2021-22.

"He is one of only a handful of kids that I can recall that has started all four seasons as a varsity starter in some capacity," said Jones. "He was that good. His energy was infectious. He was so respected by his teammates."

It's unclear what led up to Reed's death as the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact San Bernardino County homicide investigators at (909)890-4908.

If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit We-Tip's website.