17-year-old football player from Victorville found shot to death

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 17-year-old high school football player from Victorville described as a star athlete was killed over the weekend, authorities confirmed.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Richard Reed, a senior at Silverado High School, was found shot in the street near La Mesa and Jade roads on Sunday at around 11 p.m.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Victor Valley Union High School District issued a statement Monday confirming the teen's death, saying he was "well-known" and "well-liked" on campus.

"This is a heartbreaking loss for the students, staff, and families of Silverado High School," VVUHSD Superintendent Carl Coles said in the statement. "On behalf of the Board of Trustees and the entire VVUHSD community, we will keep Richard's family, friends, teammates, coaches and teachers in our thoughts and prayers. We will continue to support each other as we face this devastating tragedy."

Reed played offense, defense and special teams for the Silverado Hawks, according to the district.

The team is scheduled to play in their first-round playoff game on Friday at Hawk Stadium.

"Many of the players are still in shock, and when we heard the news today, football was the furthest thing from our minds," Silverado High School Principal Heather Conkle said. "But the players are also extremely unified right now. They want to play this game for Richard."

The school has since began offering grief counseling services on campus for students and staff.

It's unclear what led up to Reed's death as the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact San Bernardino County homicide investigators 909-890-4908.

If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit We-Tip's website.