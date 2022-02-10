Billionaire developer Rick Caruso takes steps to enter crowded race for LA mayor

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Rick Caruso, a billionaire developer, has made an appointment to file a declaration with the city clerk's office of his intent to run for mayor of Los Angeles, a sign that he might join the crowded field, the Office of the City Clerk said Thursday.Caruso has a scheduled appointment with the city clerk's office at 4 p.m. Friday, the office's Josué Marcus said.The deadline to declare an intent to run for mayor is Saturday. In January, Caruso changed his voter registration to Democrat after almost a decade of being registered with no party preference.In October, it was reported that he hired a high-profile political consulting firm as he considers another run for mayor of Los Angeles, which is led almost entirely by Democrats.Caruso, the developer behind The Grove, Palisades Village and other shopping centers, was born in Los Angeles and served as the president of the civilian police commission after being appointed to the commission by Mayor James Hahn in August 2001, as well as on the Board of Water and Power Commissioners.He said in January after changing his registration to Democrat, that he will be a "pro-centrist, pro-jobs, pro-public safety Democrat."If Caruso announces a run for mayor, he'll join a field of high-profile candidates, including Rep. Karen Bass, L.A. City Councilmen Joe Buscaino, and Kevin de León, and City Attorney Mike Feuer.The primary for the 2022 Los Angeles mayoral election will take place on June 7, with the top two finishers squaring off in the election on Nov. 8.