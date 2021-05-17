Society

Actor Ricky Schroder posts video of confrontation with Costco employee over mask requirement

Actor Ricky Schroder posts mask confrontation with Costco employee

The latest mask guidance from the CDC has generated a fair amount of confusion and one actor took his frustrations to social media, posting a confrontation he had at a Southern California Costco.

Ricky Schroder, former "Silver Spoons" and "NYPD Blue" star, posted the exchange on his Facebook page.

"Why aren't you letting me in?" Schroder can be heard asking a Costco employee in the video.

"Because in the state of California and the county of Los Angeles and Costco...there's been no change to our mask policy," the employee replies.

"Yes there has been, didn't you see the news?" Schroder says in return.

New CDC guidance does not grant permission for widespread mask removal: Walensky
In another part of the exchange, the actor continues to challenge the policy.

"You're going to listen to these people? They've destroyed our economy, they're destroying our culture, they're destroying our state," Schroder can be heard saying.

He later apologized.

Costco said it will allow members and guests who are fully vaccinated to enter its stores without a face mask. However, the new policy only applies if local regulations allow it. Several other businesses, including Target and Walmart, have announced similar policies.

Masks are still required in California and Los Angeles County.

