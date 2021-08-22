Weather

Beach access road in Malibu washed away as high tides batter SoCal beaches

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- If you were thinking of heading to Point Dume this weekend, turn around.

The access road that connects the entrance on Westward Beach Road to the beach parking lots is impassable after high tides and surf Friday night caused serious damage.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors say the road is now closed to vehicles and pedestrians, adding nobody should even attempt to use it.

The Department tweeted a photo of what the road looked like on Wednesday morning, compared to Saturday morning after it was eroded by the water.



Big waves and strong currents are again creating dangerous conditions along Southern California's scenic coastline.

While surfers are enjoying the high tides, lifeguards are warning beachgoers to be careful.

Lifeguards are warning of powerful rip currents on the SoCal coast. Here's how to stay safe if you get caught in one.



