Beach access road in Malibu washed away as high tides batter SoCal beaches

The access road that connects the entrance on Westward Beach Road to the beach parking lots is impassable after high tides and surf Friday night caused serious damage.
Officials with the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors say the road is now closed to vehicles and pedestrians, adding nobody should even attempt to use it.
The Department tweeted a photo of what the road looked like on Wednesday morning, compared to Saturday morning after it was eroded by the water.
This is the road on Wednesday vs this morning. You can see where we pushed extra sand to create a buffer between the road & the water.— LA Beaches & Harbors (@lacdbh) August 21, 2021
The Point Dume parking lot & road will remain closed until further notice. The Point Dume restrooms are also closed due to a broken waterline. pic.twitter.com/rOyMj0hTn2
Big waves and strong currents are again creating dangerous conditions along Southern California's scenic coastline.
While surfers are enjoying the high tides, lifeguards are warning beachgoers to be careful.