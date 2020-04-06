Health & Fitness

Riverside nursing facility sees coronavirus outbreak in 30 patients

By and ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Riverside skilled nursing facility is facing a coronavirus outbreak with at least 30 patients testing positive, county health officials say.

The Extended Care Hospital of Riverside has seen test results that show 30 patients test positive, even as additional test results from staff members and additional patients are still pending.

"We will be seeing more and more of these outbreaks in the community," said Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County's public health officer.

"This is a vulnerable population and we'll take all the steps necessary to protect them. But these steps can only work effectively if people stay home, stay apart, and cover up their faces in public to reduce overall transmission."

The company that owns the facility says it has been taking steps to protect the safety of residents and staff.

The 90-plus bed facility is closed to new patients and restricting staff from working at other facilities.

"Extended Care has been proactively on the forefront of the efforts to stave off COVID 19, strictly following all government suggested and mandated protocols, including long term infection control measures in anticipation of circumstances like these," Trent Evans, the company's general counsel, said.

As of Sunday afternoon, Riverside County has seen 799 cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths.

Another nursing facility in the Inland Empire has also seen a significant concentrated outbreak.

The Cedar Mountain facility in Yucaipa has seen at least 51 residents and six staff members test positive, with two patient deaths.
