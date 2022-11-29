Caught on video: Authorities shoot armed murder suspect after chase ends in Riverside County

The search for a murder suspect ended with a wild pursuit in Riverside County and bodycam and dashcam video shows the dangerous confrontation that ensued with law enforcement.

The chase in October started after investigators identified Oscar Ernesto Canas, 42, as a wanted suspect in a deadly shooting.

Riverside County's gang impact team located Canas driving in Sky Valley and pursuing officers quickly surrounded his pickup truck, cutting off his ability to escape. However, Canas refused to exit his vehicle for a time and officers issued commands for him to show his hands.

Officers fired at least two shots into the car, shattering the windows. The suspect suffered a graze wound, one of the officers is heard saying.

In the footage, Canas gets out of the car and a gun falls from his waistband to the ground. Officers who later inspected it said it was fully loaded, with a round in the chamber, ready to fire.