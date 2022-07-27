Chase: Video shows suspect crash stolen Amazon truck into cars during wild 60 Freeway pursuit in IE

Aerial footage from Riverside police captures the moment a suspect involved in two home invasions led officers on a dangerous chase in a stolen Amazon truck.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Aerial footage from Riverside police captures the moment a suspect involved in two home invasions led officers on a dangerous chase in a stolen Amazon truck.

Video showed the fleeing driver crash twice on the 60 Freeway, violently slamming into two separate vehicles.

After the second crash, the suspect got out of the Amazon truck and ran across the freeway lanes. He tried to escape by climbing a wall, but was unsuccessful.

Police then surrounded the suspect and he was handcuffed on the freeway.

Prior to the crashes, video captured the truck going over a center divider and narrowly avoiding oncoming cars.

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Quintin Jarnall Larks of Las Vegas.

Police said he was later booked for attempted murder, home invasion robbery, carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, reckless evading of police and suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs causing injury.

He is being held on $1 million bail.

According to the Riverside Police Department, the crime wave all started around 5 p.m. Monday when its dispatch center began receiving calls about two separate home invasions at a mobile home park in the 2900 block of Atlanta Avenue near Massachusetts Avenue.

Police said the suspect then carjacked an Amazon truck and took off before our officers arrived.

Police said no injuries were reported in the crashes or home invasions.