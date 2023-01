Suspect in custody after Riverside County sheriff's deputy shot in Lake Elsinore

A Riverside County sheriff's deputy was shot in Lake Elsinore and rushed to a hospital. A suspect is in custody.

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Riverside County sheriff's deputy was shot and hospitalized in Lake Elsinore Friday afternoon.

The suspect in the shooting was in custody.

The incident was reported Friday afternoon in the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane.

No additional details were immediately disclosed.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.