Firefighters battled a brush fire in Lakeview that scorched 3,300 acres with 0% containment, one of three wildfires that erupted in Riverside County.

Trio of brush fires in Riverside County burn more than 3,800 acres

LAKEVIEW, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters battled a brush fire overnight in Lakeview that scorched 3,300 acres with 0% containment, one of three wildfires that erupted Friday amid scorching temperatures in Riverside County.

Rabbit Fire in Lakeview

The Rabbit Fire was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Jack Rabbit Trail and Gilman Springs Road, just east of Mystic Lake and roughly halfway between Moreno Valley and San Jacinto, a department official said.

A man was burned at the location, according to officials. Reports indicated he may have been in or near a vehicle that caught fire. The victim, whose name was not disclosed, was taken to Riverside University Health System-Medical Center in Moreno Valley for treatment

Engine and hand crews from multiple departments were sent to the location and encountered flames moving rapidly through open space.

California Highway Patrol officers and sheriff's deputies were diverting northbound vehicles away from Gilman Springs Road and onto Bridge Street, an officer said.

Additional road closure were in place for Highway 79 in the Lambs Canyon area from Gilman Springs Road to California Avenue.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, an evacuation order for approximately 25 homes north of Gilman Springs Road was issued.

Reche Fire in Moreno Valley

The Reche Fire erupted in a canyon north of Moreno Valley and burned 437 acres, claimed at least one home and prompted precautionary evacuations before crews slowed it down, authorities said Saturday.

The fire was reported about 1 p.m. Friday in the area of Reche Canyon Road and High Country Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Containment was 5% through Saturday at 5 a.m.

Multiple engine and hand crews from the Riverside County Fire Department, Idyllwild Fire Protection District, Cal Fire-San Bernardino County and other agencies were sent to the location and encountered flames moving at a rapid rate through medium brush.

The area where the blaze started is lightly populated, with both single-family dwellings and mobile homes. However, the fire was pointed in the direction of a larger community bordering the Badlands.

An evacuation order was issued impacting residences south of Reche Canyon, north of Alta Vista Drive, west of Locust Avenue and east of Reche Vista Drive.

The evacuation order was reduced to a warning shortly after 8 p.m. Friday.

At the height of the blaze, at least six Cal Fire air tankers and six water-dropping helicopters made runs on the flames, successfully slowing their advance and enabling crews to start tightening up gaps.

Highland Fire in Beaumont

The Highland Fire broke out just south of the 10 Freeway in Beaumont Friday, spreading across 105 acres within hours. Evacuations on the southern edge of the city remained in place Saturday.

The fire was reported 25% contained as of 5 a.m. Saturday. It was reported about 3 p.m. along Highland Springs Avenue and Sunningdale Street, near Breckenridge Avenue, officials said.

Engine and hand crews from several departments, including the Soboba Reservation Fire Department, were sent to the location and encountered flames moving at a "critical rate," according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency initially indicated that the fire had grown to 225 acres within about an hour, but the size was later downgraded thanks to "more accurate mapping," an official said.

Cal Fire air tankers and water-dropping helicopters were requested and diverted from the larger Reche Fire that was slowing late Friday afternoon.

The flames were on the outer rim of the subdivision between Highland Springs to the west and Sunningdale Street to the east, and an evacuation order for those residences was issued shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, according to the fire department.

All evacuations had been lifted as of 9 p.m Friday, a department official said.

Tracking California's wildfires

To see updated information on other wildfires throughout California, please see ABC7's California Wildfire Tracker.