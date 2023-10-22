Suspect identified, arrested after Riverside County sheriff's deputy shooting

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has identified one of the suspects in a deputy-involved shooting that occurred in the unincorporated area of Thousand Palms on October 18.

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KABC) -- The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has identified one of the suspects in a deputy-involved shooting that occurred in the unincorporated area of Thousand Palms on October 18.

Deputies arrested 34-year-old Jose Eduardo Rosales Perez, a resident of Desert Hot Springs. He was booked on three counts of attempted murder of a peace officer. Investigators say he was also the driver in a felony hit-and-run case in Palm Desert.

The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. in the area of Ramon and Robert roads after deputies investigating a felony hit-and-run stopped a vehicle with two people inside, according to the sheriff's department.

While detaining Perez, investigators say the passenger fired at deputies before barricading himself inside the vehicle. He was eventually taken into custody. Both he and the deputy struck by gunfire were taken to a local hospital where both are said to be in stable condition.

This photo provided by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department shows Jose Eduardo Rosales Perez, 34, resident of Desert Hot Springs, a suspect in a deputy-involved shooting.

Authorities have not released the name of the second suspect.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Riverside County District Attorney Investigator Mario Moreno at 951-955-9470 or Riverside County Sheriff's Master Investigator Martin Alfaro at 760-393-3528.