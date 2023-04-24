Riverside County deputy killed in off-duty motorcycle crash

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 23-year-old deputy for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department was killed after crashing his motorcycle in an off-duty incident Monday morning.

At around 8:39 a.m. Andrew Davidson was traveling north on Van Buren Boulevard when he collided with a Toyota Camry at the intersection with Garfield Street.

Davidson was ejected and the motorcycle caught on fire. Bystanders were able to quickly put out the fire

First responders found Davidson in critical condition and transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Camry was driven by a 66-year-old male resident of Riverside, who was taken to another local hospital with complaint of pain.

Davidson had been a deputy since March 2022 and had been assigned to the Perris Station.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details later.