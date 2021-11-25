Arlanza Fire: Riverside blaze jumps containment line, evacuation orders lifted

By
EMBED <>More Videos

IE blaze prompts evacuations as Santa Ana winds raise fire danger

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A vegetation fire in the Riverside neighborhood of Arlanza forced nearby residents to temporarily evacuate Wednesday evening as Santa Ana winds battered the region.

The blaze, dubbed the Arlanza Fire, forced evacuations for residents living on Valley Drive between Misty Ridge Drive and Mitchell Avenue, the Riverside Fire Department tweeted shortly before 8 p.m.

The fire jumped the containment line and was burning in mulch. The blaze first erupted last Sunday and the fire department tweeted Wednesday morning that it was 90% contained, before it apparently flared up.

Valley Drive between Chadbourne Avenue and Misty Ridge Drive was also closed to vehicle traffic due to the blaze.

Just before 8 a.m. Thursday, all evacuation orders were lifted, though smoke may still be visible in the area.



The public was asked to avoid the area as firefighters continue to battle the fire.

Southern California will see increased fire danger for the next few days as a red flag warning is in effect for much of the region due to Santa Ana winds and dry conditions.

RELATED: Santa Ana winds to raise SoCal fire danger
EMBED More News Videos

Dry conditions and strong winds are leading to power outages and a higher risk of fire in many SoCal communities.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riversideriverside countyevacuationbrush fire
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
Show More
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
More TOP STORIES News