Arlanza Fire: Riverside blaze jumps containment line, evacuation orders lifted

Arlanza Fire Update:

- All evacuations have been lifted.

- Streets are closed at Chadbourne/Valley, Mitchell/Valley, Misty Ridge/Valley.

- There are numerous apparatus in the area, be cautious.

- Drift smoke in area. Close doors & windows, shorten time outdoors.#ArlanzaFire pic.twitter.com/frCUSMxR05 — City of Riverside Fire Department (@rivcafire) November 25, 2021

EMBED >More News Videos Dry conditions and strong winds are leading to power outages and a higher risk of fire in many SoCal communities.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A vegetation fire in the Riverside neighborhood of Arlanza forced nearby residents to temporarily evacuate Wednesday evening as Santa Ana winds battered the region.The blaze, dubbed the Arlanza Fire, forced evacuations for residents living on Valley Drive between Misty Ridge Drive and Mitchell Avenue, the Riverside Fire Department tweeted shortly before 8 p.m.The fire jumped the containment line and was burning in mulch. The blaze first erupted last Sunday and the fire department tweeted Wednesday morning that it was 90% contained, before it apparently flared up.Valley Drive between Chadbourne Avenue and Misty Ridge Drive was also closed to vehicle traffic due to the blaze.Just before 8 a.m. Thursday, all evacuation orders were lifted, though smoke may still be visible in the area.The public was asked to avoid the area as firefighters continue to battle the fire.Southern California will see increased fire danger for the next few days as a red flag warning is in effect for much of the region due to Santa Ana winds and dry conditions.