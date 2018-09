EMBED >More News Videos A 69-year-old man was stabbed in the neck by another man while waiting on the platform at the Riverside Metrolink station.

An Inland Empire transient accused of stabbing a grandfather at a Metrolink station in Riverside was charged with attempted murder Wednesday.Raymond Demetreius Bonner, 36, allegedly stabbed the victim in the neck as he was walking onto the platform Sunday morning.Surveillance video and a tip led to Bonner's arrest in Moreno Valley on Monday.Bonner is being held on $1 million bail.As for the victim, he remains in critical but stable condition.