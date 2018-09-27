Riverside Metrolink station stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder

EMBED </>More Videos

An Inland Empire transient accused of stabbing a grandfather at a Metrolink station in Riverside was charged with attempted murder Wednesday.

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
An Inland Empire transient accused of stabbing a grandfather at a Metrolink station in Riverside was charged with attempted murder Wednesday.

Raymond Demetreius Bonner, 36, allegedly stabbed the victim in the neck as he was walking onto the platform Sunday morning.

MORE: Man stabbed in neck by suspect at Riverside Metrolink station
EMBED More News Videos

A 69-year-old man was stabbed in the neck by another man while waiting on the platform at the Riverside Metrolink station.



Surveillance video and a tip led to Bonner's arrest in Moreno Valley on Monday.

Bonner is being held on $1 million bail.

As for the victim, he remains in critical but stable condition.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingman attackedtrainssurveillance videoarrestRiversideRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Riverside Metrolink station stabbing suspect arrested
Man stabbed in neck at Riverside Metrolink station
Top Stories
IE sergeant shot in Las Vegas massacre reflects on horrific night
Drama in Senate hours ahead of Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
VIDEO: Robbers shoot clerk with BB gun over case of beer
Candidates for California governor campaign in SoCal
Pregnant teen stabbed in Westlake District
Fraud scheme cost SoCal VA $13 million
At-home practice with parents can help kids take to math
Texas man accused of gluing daughter's mouth and eyes shut
Show More
New drama 'A Million Little Things' debuts on ABC
LeBron James, Lakers hold first scrimmage
Cajon Pass brush fire shuts down 15 Fwy for hours
Here are highlights from President Donald Trump's news conference
DTLA homeless attacks suspect charged with murder
More News