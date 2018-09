EMBED >More News Videos A 69-year-old man was stabbed in the neck by another man while waiting on the platform at the Riverside Metrolink station.

A suspect was arrested Monday in connection to the brutal stabbing of a 69-year-old man at the downtown Riverside Metrolink station, police said.The victim was dropped off by a friend around 8 a.m. Sunday and was stabbed while walking onto the platform . The victim was listed in critical but stable condition.The suspect was identified as Raymond Demetreius Bonner, 36. He was found at a home in 12100 block of Graham Street in Moreno Valley around 4 a.m. Monday, authorities said.Bonner was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and bail was set at $1 million.