Riverside Metrolink station stabbing suspect arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A suspect has been detained in connection to the brutal stabbing of a 69-year-old man at the downtown Riverside Metrolink station, police said. (KABC)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
A suspect was arrested Monday in connection to the brutal stabbing of a 69-year-old man at the downtown Riverside Metrolink station, police said.

The victim was dropped off by a friend around 8 a.m. Sunday and was stabbed while walking onto the platform. The victim was listed in critical but stable condition.

The suspect was identified as Raymond Demetreius Bonner, 36. He was found at a home in 12100 block of Graham Street in Moreno Valley around 4 a.m. Monday, authorities said.

Bonner was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and bail was set at $1 million.

