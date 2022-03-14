Riverside police searching for mother suspected of taking her 2 young sons during supervised visit

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Riverside are asking for the public's help in finding two young boys who disappeared during a supervised visit with their mother over the weekend.Raul and Elias Perez, who are 6 and 5 years old, respectively, were last seen Sunday afternoon at Fairmount Park, according to the Riverside Police Department. Police say their biological mother, identified as 28-year-old Trina Garcia, "snuck away" with both kids without permission.It's unknown if she left with the children in a vehicle or on foot.Garcia is not their custodial parent and is believed to be homeless. She is described as standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and blue jeans.Raul stands 3 feet tall with brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a gray and red Puma shirt and black pants. His brother, Elias, stands at a similar height and was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt and black sweatpants.Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact police at 951-354-2007 or 951-353-7136.