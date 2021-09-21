america strong

Riverside Philharmonic preparing for return to live performances after 18 months

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially tough for musicians who have been unable to perform for live audiences for more than a year.

The Riverside Philharmonic is returning to live performances, and getting young musicians involved as it prepares for the group's first public concert in 18 months.

"We are all wearing masks and vaccinated and we are thrilled to be here and really looking forward to sharing this fantastic music with our beloved audience," said Riverside Philharmonic music director Tomasz Golka.

As part of the Philharmonic's Adventures in Music program, students from Rubidoux High School's music department were invited to watch the rehearsal and take in the music.

During the break they also got an opportunity to interact with the performers.

