Riverside school counselor arrested on child pornography charges after allegedly placing hidden camera in boys' restroom on campus

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police arrested a school counselor accused of placing a hidden camera in the boys' restroom at the Seventh-Day Adventist Christian school where he worked.

Matthew Johnson, 30, was the school counselor at La Sierra Academy in Riverside.

He's accused of downloading and distributing child pornography over the internet.

On Wednesday, a search warrant was served at Johnson's home in Loma Linda. During the search warrant, Fontana police detectives seized multiple electronic devices, and much of the evidence included images and videos depicted prepubescent boys as well as evidence relating to the downloading and distribution of child pornography.

Detectives served a search warrant at La Sierra Academy and discovered additional evidence of child exploitation, according to police. Johnson was booked at West Valley Detention Center and an investigation is ongoing.

In a statement to parents, La Sierra Academy said the administration was "shocked, horrified, and devastated by these developments."

In an Instagram photo posted by La Sierra Academy in September 2019, the school said Johnson, "works to remove obstacles that keep our kids from being happy, healthy learners."

School officials said crisis counselors would be available for the school community.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Riverside police Detective Christi Arnold at 951-353-7945.
