Riverside teacher accused of inappropriate contact with students

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A high school teacher from the Riverside Unified School District was arrested for alleged inappropriate contact with students.Frank Garcia, 49, is accused of sending inappropriate text messages to at least 11 students.Some of the children also reported unwanted touching.Garcia has worked at John W. North High School and previously at University Heights Middle School.Police say there could be additional alleged victims.He was arrested and booked on 11 counts of annoying or molesting a child under age 18."We are shocked and disappointed by these allegations made against an RUSD staff member" the Riverside Unified School District said. "When District officials first learned of the allegations, Mr. Garcia was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, and has not been allowed back to the school since."Anyone with information is asked to call School Resource Officer Nick Cantino at (951)826-5638 or email ncantino@ riversideca.gov, or Detective Paul Miranda at (951)353-7945 or pmiranda@ riversideca.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@ riversideca.gov or use the Riverside Police Department's mobile app "Submit a Tip" feature while referencing report number 190004200.