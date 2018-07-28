TEXAS NEWS

Robbery attempt mistaken for active shooter at McAllen, Texas, mall

EMBED </>More Videos

McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said in a tweet that the smashing of glass cases in a jewelry store at La Plaza Mall was mistaken for gunfire. (@josielynn__/Twitter)

MCALLEN, Texas --
Panic erupted at a Texas mall when an attempted robbery was mistaken for an active shooter situation on Saturday.

The attempted robbery happened in a jewelry store at La Plaza Mall along Interstate 2. McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said in a tweet that the smashing of glass cases was mistaken for gunfire and no shots were actually fired.


Local authorities originally reported that they were responding to an active shooter situation.

Videos and photos on social media appear to show suspects being apprehended inside the mall. Rodriguez said all seven known suspects are in custody.

No injuries were reported in connection with the robbery attempt. The mall has since reopened.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
texas newsu.s. & worldshootingattempted robberyjewelryjewelry theft
TEXAS NEWS
Judge denies appeal to block release of 3D-printed gun blueprints
Prisoner climbs on top of patrol car driving down the highway
Couple considers divorce to help pay for daughter's medical costs
Mom shoots alleged carjacker in head with kids in car
More texas news
Top Stories
Carr Fire expands to 127 square miles near Redding
2 young children, great-grandmother killed in Carr Fire
Infant's body discovered near 15 Freeway in Corona
Cranston Fire in Idyllwild: More than 13,000 acres burned
How you can help Calif. wildfire victims
LAPD officer wounded in shooting in North Hills
Chargers fans invited to attend 2018 training camp practices
First responders rescue young deer from massive Carr Fire zone
Show More
Orca whale carries dead calf for days off Canadian coast
VIDEO: Footage of NYC murder suspect's arrest in NoHo
Disneyland collector opens Sherman Oaks exhibit before auction
'Far From the Tree' takes deep look at challenges families face
184 pounds of narcotics seized from SoCal streets
More News