MCALLEN, Texas --Panic erupted at a Texas mall when an attempted robbery was mistaken for an active shooter situation on Saturday.
The attempted robbery happened in a jewelry store at La Plaza Mall along Interstate 2. McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said in a tweet that the smashing of glass cases was mistaken for gunfire and no shots were actually fired.
Statement from Chief Rodriguez:— City of McAllen, TX (@CityofMcAllen) July 28, 2018
We are investigating a robbery attempt at a jewelry store @LaPlazaMall. All known suspects are in custody. No injuries involved.
Reports of shots fired are attributed to smashing glass cases. #StayInformed
UPDATE PER MCALLEN PD: An investigation into the attempted robbery at a jewelry store @LaPlazaMall is ongoing. Seven suspects are in custody. There were no injuries, and no shots were fired. Suspects are pending arraignment. The mall is open for business.— City of McAllen, TX (@CityofMcAllen) July 28, 2018
Local authorities originally reported that they were responding to an active shooter situation.
Videos and photos on social media appear to show suspects being apprehended inside the mall. Rodriguez said all seven known suspects are in custody.
No injuries were reported in connection with the robbery attempt. The mall has since reopened.