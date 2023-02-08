Robot waiters at Korean barbecue spot in Tustin introduces customers to the future

Whether it's showing people to their table or dropping off food, the robots can handle a wide range of tasks.

Whether it's showing people to their table, dropping off food or celebrating a special occasion, the robots can handle a wide range of tasks.

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- The dining experience inside I Can Barbecue Korean Grill is unlike any other in the area.

Guests are taken care of by the restaurant's hard-working staff, which includes Fatima, Elizabeth and Toga - three robot waiters that are pulled straight out of something from the future.

Owner John Ozbek first saw robot waiters on Instagram at a restaurant in Japan.

"I immediately fell in love with this idea because I wanted to bring that experience with my customers over here," Ozbek said.

He teamed up with Tuff Robotics to develop the machines.

"It was kind of an easy fit for us. We see the industry problems and the needs and also trying to bring robots to the restaurant industry also enhances and empower the entertainment side of the restaurants as well," said Kyle Dou, CEO and founder of Tuff Robotics.

Ozbek said the automated-serving staff has been a big hit.

"Feedback from our customers amazing," he said. "People smile. Immediately take their phones and started making a video for themselves to put on social media."

Customer Erika Wallace agrees.

"I think with the understaffing that there's been happening with COVID, it's really nice to have this robot. Then you're not waiting and it comes out and it's with a party, with all the music and you're like, 'Oh my gosh.' It's exciting and innovative so I think it's really great," she said.

Fatima, Elizabeth and Toga can speak in 50 different languages. They all have motion sensors to avoid collision and can move at slower speeds when handling hot food or drinks.

"They never get sick. They never get tired. They're always here. They're always on time. They always run without anything and the same attitude. They're singing when they bring the food to tables," Ozbek said.

However, he said the new hires in no way will replace his staff.

"We are not firing any people. We are just putting additional items for our servers and restaurants is going to get more help," he said.

As for the future, Ozbek said he wants to hire more robots that will elevate the bar experience for his customers by making specialty cocktails and drinks.