community journalist

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's son continues legacy in Long Beach

Earl Palmer passed away in 2008, but his son, Don, has continued play jazz music throughout Southern California.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's son continues legacy in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach resident Donald Palmer is a drummer just like his father, Earl Palmer, who is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Donald says his father is his biggest inspiration.

Earl Palmer's success included being a part of soundtracks on movies and also daytimes shows.

"That's like jingles and cartoon music. My daddy was on the theme for Mission Impossible, Batman, Flintstones," said Donald Palmer.

Earl Palmer passed away in 2008.

"He was the first colored drummer in Los Angeles and another thing that's very important is that he gave access to a lot of Black musicians and when he broke that color barrier, he brought other qualified musicians into that daytime music in the studios," said Donald Palmer.

Donald says his father was the best teacher when it came to music.

"Besides being a dad, he's like a good friend. He kept us out of trouble and he taught us everything he know but myself, I consider myself a pretty good drummer, but I'm no Earl Palmer. He was really special," said Donald Palmer.

Donald says after school and tour, he started his own jazz group called Palmer Jazz Project which has seven members.

The group performs at different occasions and venues. One of them is at Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles in Long Beach.

For Donald, some of his fellow band members are more than friends. He says they're practically family. Ronald Batiste grew up with Donald and his brother.

"We grew up together, all three of us are left handed, we're born on the same day. I was influenced by their dad as much as anyone else and we play music together," said Ronald Batiste, a percussionist with Palmer Jazz Project.

The band hopes to have a CD come out by June.

Follow Jaysha on social media:
Facebook.com/ABC7Jaysha
Twitter.com/abc7jaysha
Instagram.com/abc7jaysha
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslong beachlos angelessouthern californiajazz legendcommunity journalistjazzblack history monthin the community
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Did your rent increase? Here's why
Rams fans celebrate Super Bowl champs at parade
Historically Black colleges recruit at Lynwood high schools
Couples get married for $14 on Valentines Day in Long Beach
TOP STORIES
Stolen Amazon truck strikes, kills street vendor near South Park
Police ask for help identifying suspect who pulled gun at shoe store
New phase of COVID: Here's what CA's 'SMARTER' plan will address
Newsom unveils shift to 'endemic' approach to COVID
$50K reward offered in case of deadly hit-and-run crash in South LA
Man dies after getting hit by Metrolink train in Burbank
OT fraud charges hit former, current CHP officers from East LA station
Show More
Dad found safe after going missing on Mt. Pinos hike during snowstorm
Tom Holland swings from 'Spider-Man' to video game hero in 'Uncharted'
Stafford criticized for reaction after photographer falls off stage
Man arrested for allegedly assaulting 2 women near West Hollywood
Former Angels employee convicted in Tyler Skaggs' overdose death
More TOP STORIES News