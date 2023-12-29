Rose Parade uses close to 1000 volunteers, dubbed 'white suiters' to make sure event runs smoothly

There are hundreds of "moving parts" involved with putting on the annual Tournament of Roses Parade. What makes it all work so flawlessly every year? The volunteers, dubbed "white suiters" because of their attire.

There are hundreds of "moving parts" involved with putting on the annual Tournament of Roses Parade. What makes it all work so flawlessly every year? The volunteers, dubbed "white suiters" because of their attire.

There are hundreds of "moving parts" involved with putting on the annual Tournament of Roses Parade. What makes it all work so flawlessly every year? The volunteers, dubbed "white suiters" because of their attire.

There are hundreds of "moving parts" involved with putting on the annual Tournament of Roses Parade. What makes it all work so flawlessly every year? The volunteers, dubbed "white suiters" because of their attire.

PASADENA (KABC) -- As you can imagine, there are hundreds of "moving parts" involved with putting on the annual Tournament of Roses Parade. What makes it all work so flawlessly every year? The volunteers, dubbed "white suiters" because of their attire.

There are 32 committees, and 935 volunteers. They apply; they pay dues and then help in various ways, whether it is parade formation to overnight security of the floats to the post parade exhibition. Alex Aghajanian joined 35 years ago and is now President & Chairman of the Board of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses. His daughter Lauren is also a white suiter.

"We spend about 80,000 volunteer hours putting on the parade each year," said Aghajanian. "And the white suiters are very dedicated and they're just a wonderful group of people."

Alex McNulty is senior manager of member services and started wearing the white suit back in 2016. He showed us the closet in the primary bedroom of the Wrigley Mansion in Pasadena, also known as the tournament house - where volunteers can get suits if need be. He says after 135 years of tradition it's the uniformity that makes it so special.

"I always noticed the little white suits on television. You'd see them zipping by on a scooter and I always thought 'that was really neat,' but I never thought or imagined that at one point in my time, I'd be so involved with it," said McNulty.

"I think it's just the pride in knowing that you're part of this big organization, 935 members, that puts this whole parade and game on," said Melissa Biunco Augustyn. Queen and Court committee chair director.

Some basic requirements for becoming a white suiter are you must be between the ages of 21 and 70 and live within 25 miles of Pasadena City Hall. You can find more information at www.tournamentofroses.com/volunteer.