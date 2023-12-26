Rose Parade volunteers hard at work in Irwindale finishing floats

IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- With just days left before final judging, volunteers are racing against the clock to complete their floats for the upcoming Rose Parade.

At Fiesta Floats' facility in Irwindale, where five floats are under construction, volunteers are doing the kind of painstaking handcrafted work that might be hard to properly appreciate on television.

"There are times that we have to use tweezers and toothpicks and tiny little dental instruments to get each seed in the right spot," said volunteer Kelly Bishop. "And so you don't see that as it's going down. You see the overall effect of it so it's really neat if you came you would appreciate it a whole lot more than you do just watching it."

This theme for the 135th Tournament of Roses on Jan. 1, 2024 is celebrating the world of music. Judging takes place the day before the parade.

They're still looking for more volunteers for the homestretch of float building. You can sign up with Fiesta Floats here.

