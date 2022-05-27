'Vague' Snapchat threat prompts Rosemead High School to shut down out of caution

Students at Rosemead High were ordered to stay home today after a shooting threat potentially involving multiple high schools was posted to Snapchat & Instagram. Staff are having an emergency meeting this morning. LA Sheriff's deputies are on campus now. No reports of violence... — Matt Drange (@mattdrange) May 27, 2022

ROSEMEAD, Calif. (KABC) -- An online threat to a school identified only as "RHS" has led to the closing of Rosemead High School and possibly others around the country on Friday.Local authorities say they closed Rosemead High School out of an abundance of caution and not any indication that the threat was specifically directed toward that campus.Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators believe the threat may have originated in Raymondville, Texas. Media reports indicate a student was arrested there on Thursday for making school threats.Still, a handful of other schools around the country with the initials RHS are also taking precautions.The threat is said to come from a Snapchat account, but the contents of the threat were "vague," prompting the response by multiple schools with the initial "RHS" in the country to investigate.The suspect threatened to shoot up "RHS" and the post went viral, according to local authorities.Additionally, Rosemead High was vandalized overnight, according to reports. It was unclear if the vandalism and social media threat were related.Several Los Angeles sheriffs and police divisions are all investigating the threats.