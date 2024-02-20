Russia reportedly detains 33-year-old Los Angeles woman on suspicion of treason

Russian authorities in the city of Yekaterinburg have reportedly detained a Los Angeles woman on suspicion of treason.

Video shows the unnamed 33-year-old woman, who has dual Russian-American citizenship, being led away by officers with a hat pulled down over her eyes.

According to Russian media reports, she is accused of raising money to support Ukraine's military, attending pro-Ukraine rallies and posting messages against Russia's war.

If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in prison.

Additional details were not available.